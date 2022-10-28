Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 220,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,596. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

