Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wingstop also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.75. 847,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,429. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 72.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $271,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

