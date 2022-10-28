Wolfe Research Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $10.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,488,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,636,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 57,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

