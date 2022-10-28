Wrapped Everscale Reaches Market Cap of $89.74 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $89.74 million and approximately $315,514.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,720,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,684,965,928 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,066,685,963 with 1,684,931,624 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0538832 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $200,385.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

