88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 43.7% in October

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,576,800 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the September 30th total of 1,793,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,531,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,707,035. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.