Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $51.34 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00005471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.79 or 0.32245130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.