ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $304.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

