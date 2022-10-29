Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGLE. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.