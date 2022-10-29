AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.52

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $6.27. AGC shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 2,872 shares changing hands.

AGC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

