Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Airbus Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:EADSF traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $82.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

