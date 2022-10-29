ALLETE, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $57.11. 342,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,537. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 295.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.