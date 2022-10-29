American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

NYSE AWK opened at $145.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

