Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 874,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 289.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arca Continental stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

