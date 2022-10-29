Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 323,199 shares worth $23,354,145. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

