Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.76-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.76 to $6.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.57. 243,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,707. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.04. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

