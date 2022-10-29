Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AUBN remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Friday. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

