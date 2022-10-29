Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.34. The stock had a trading volume of 929,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,450. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.48.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $748,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 261.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $352,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

