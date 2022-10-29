Aviva PLC Acquires 19,058 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

DG stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

