Aviva PLC Acquires 23,019 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $24,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $395.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.32.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

