Aviva PLC Boosts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.