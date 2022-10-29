Aviva PLC Has $20.98 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DVN stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

