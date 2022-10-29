Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 372,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,269. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

