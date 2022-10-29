Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Down 28.8% in October

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics makes up approximately 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 525.81% and a negative net margin of 75.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.