Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter worth about $826,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 61.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank7 Stock Down 0.0 %

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. 73,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.