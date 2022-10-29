BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,300. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BeiGene by 23.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in BeiGene by 2.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.