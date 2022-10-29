Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $1.54 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after buying an additional 600,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after buying an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.65. 3,724,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

