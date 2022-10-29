Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for about 4.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

