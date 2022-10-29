Beta Finance Price Tops $0.0853 on Top Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $52.63 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

