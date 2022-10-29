BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 170,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 91,695,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,961,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

