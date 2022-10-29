BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 2.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 241,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 79,593 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.18. 448,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

