BHK Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $225.82. 1,303,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,466. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

