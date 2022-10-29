Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.52.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $9.41 on Friday, reaching $274.52. 4,647,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.40. The firm has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

