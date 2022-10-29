Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 555,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,522. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

