Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 69,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,401,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $6.03 on Friday, reaching $204.71. 2,613,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

