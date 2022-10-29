Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,188.00

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 59.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 85.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $34,188.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002816 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

