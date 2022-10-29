Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

BWC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,791. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 451,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

