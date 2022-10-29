BlueArk Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,739.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00570115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00232605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00065630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00197447 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

