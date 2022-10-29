Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.17

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.17 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.58). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 460,378 shares changing hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.62. The firm has a market cap of £807.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.14.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

Insider Activity

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Rennocks purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £39,300 ($47,486.71). In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Rennocks purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £39,300 ($47,486.71). Also, insider John Scott purchased 11,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £14,977.50 ($18,097.51). Insiders have purchased a total of 62,307 shares of company stock worth $7,927,725 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.