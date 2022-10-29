Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.17

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.17 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.58). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 460,378 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.62. The firm has a market cap of £807.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.14.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.
About Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
