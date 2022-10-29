BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BOA Acquisition Price Performance

BOAS stock remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. BOA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOA Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAS. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $197,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,412,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Company Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

