Braintrust Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $126.01 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00007557 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $126.01 million and $1.16 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

