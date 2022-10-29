Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

