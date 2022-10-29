Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

