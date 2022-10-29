Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

