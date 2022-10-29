Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

