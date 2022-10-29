Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $68.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

