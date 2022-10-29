Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

