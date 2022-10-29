Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.66

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.66 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.74 ($0.19). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,279,899 shares changing hands.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

