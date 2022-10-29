Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.32 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.32 billion and approximately $852.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.27 or 0.07808395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00088465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,319,247,781 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

