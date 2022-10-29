Cardano Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.92 billion and approximately $587.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.37 or 0.07805497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00088866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00033198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,318,045,640 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

