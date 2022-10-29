CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of CareMax stock remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853. CareMax has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax accounts for about 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

